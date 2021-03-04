Will I test positive for COVID after getting vaccinated? Will we need the vaccine every year?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

Since nursing homes require a rapid test before a visit, how does having a recent vaccine affect the results?

Getting the vaccine will not make you test positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test or a PCR test. If you test positive and it’s an accurate result, you were likely exposed before you got the vaccine or before the protection kicked in.

If I get the vaccine and become ill with COVID-19, can I pass it on to others?

Yes. If you are one of the unlucky few who are not protected by the vaccine, you will still be able to spread the virus to others.

You cannot get COVID from getting a vaccine. None of the three authorized vaccines contain any live virus.

Two weeks after getting my first Moderna vaccine I noticed a slightly pink rash on my arm where I got the shot. Is this an allergy to the shot? Should I get the second shot next week?

A new letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine actually describes this delayed hypersensitive skin reaction in 12 patients who all received the first shot of the Moderna vaccine. Most were treated with ice and antihistamines.

All twelve patients went on to get the second shot and half had another similar delayed reaction. It’s recommended that you still get your second dose to be fully protected.

Do we need to take a COVID vaccine every year?

We don’t know. Because the vaccines are new, we don’t know how long the protection might last. Most experts think that we will likely need booster shots at some point to help boost our immunity and update our protection against new variants.

If I get one of the COVID vaccines now will I be able to get a different vaccine a year from now?

We don’t know. There may, in theory, be benefits to getting a boost from the same brand as your original shot -- practically speaking, that may not be possible for everyone.

Researchers will be looking into that question before it becomes an issue. The CDC will likely offer some guidance if boosters do become necessary.

