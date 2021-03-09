CDC provides guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID

DETROIT – New guidelines from the CDC are offering some advice for people who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The guidelines say that fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy children and grandchildren without wearing masks or social distancing. That’s if none of the unvaccinated family members are at high risk if they get COVID-19.

There is still a chance the vaccinated grandparents could transmit the disease. How big of a chance isn’t clear yet. If the grandparents are visiting and an unvaccinated neighbor wants to visit, the people should move outside, wear masks and practice social distancing.

That’s because people from the two unvaccinated households post a risk to each other. The CDC said that the risk is lower for fully vaccinated people when dining in restaurants or going to the gym. However, all precautions should still be taken.

Ad

The CDC defines fully vaccinated as a person who is at least two weeks past the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Or two weeks past the single-dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Read more: