Will the vaccine help people with COVID long-haul symptoms? Does the vaccine make you contagious?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

What’s going on with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and all of the issues it has experienced?

It does seem like the AstraZeneca vaccine has had a lot of bad press compared to any of the other vaccines. The issues range from an early problem with the wrong dose being given to some participants during their clinical trials to more recent questions about a possible link to blood clotting abnormalities.

There are also reports that the 79 percent efficacy reported on Monday may have been based on outdated information. The issues we’ve seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine are getting more attention than normal because we’re in a pandemic and people are interested. Ultimately, it’s good that vaccines are being heavily scrutinized and hopefully the data will find the vaccine is safe and effective.

Is it possible that the vaccine might help people experiencing COVID long-haul symptoms?

Maybe. There have been several anecdotal and informal reports suggesting the vaccines might improve some long-haul symptoms.

Unfortunately, all of this is preliminary. We don’t have a clear handle on what the actual mechanism is that produces long-term problems with COVID. We also need a more careful study of the vaccine in people with long-haul symptoms.

Are the side effects after getting vaccinated from anything that could be contagious to other people who aren’t vaccinated?

No. The side effects are from your body’s immune reaction to the vaccine. Not to any actual infection. The vaccine is completely incapable of producing any infection.

Several people have written in because they’ve missed their second shot appointment and are having major problems trying to reschedule it.

You are strongly encouraged not to miss your second appointment unless it’s a true emergency. It can be a big headache to reschedule.

