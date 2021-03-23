Northville to open COVID vaccine clinic appointments March 24

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Vaccination appointments will be available for Northville and Northville Township residents age 50 and up at two clinics starting this week.
- The municipalities will host two VaccinateNorthville.com clinics Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1 at Schoolcraft College’s VisTaTech Center in Livonia, across the street from Northville Township (see map below).
- Appointment scheduling will begin Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. online at VaccineNorthville.com or via telephone (248-305-2581) at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until all slots are filled.
Wayne County Health Department medical staff will administer the shots. Northville Township and the city of Northville created the Hotline Call Center and website to schedule appointments for residents ages 50 and older -- VaccineNorthville.com or 248-305-2581.