Northville to open COVID vaccine clinic appointments March 24

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
, Digital Managing Editor

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Vaccination appointments will be available for Northville and Northville Township residents age 50 and up at two clinics starting this week.

  • The municipalities will host two VaccinateNorthville.com clinics Friday, March 26 and Thursday, April 1 at Schoolcraft College’s VisTaTech Center in Livonia, across the street from Northville Township (see map below).
  • Appointment scheduling will begin Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m. online at VaccineNorthville.com or via telephone (248-305-2581) at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until all slots are filled.

Wayne County Health Department medical staff will administer the shots. Northville Township and the city of Northville created the Hotline Call Center and website to schedule appointments for residents ages 50 and older -- VaccineNorthville.com or 248-305-2581.

