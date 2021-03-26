Michigan coronavirus cases up to 647,899; Death toll now at 16,004

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 647,899 as of Friday, including 16,004 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 5,030 new cases and 20 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported 642,869 total cases and 15,984 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Friday, the highest since December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Related: MHA: Younger age groups driving rise in Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,678 on Friday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 21 on Friday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 69,200 on Friday. More than 562,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

More: Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely, Whitmer says

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 546,900 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 125 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.7 million have died. More than 71 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 5:

March 5 -- 1,486 new cases

March 6 -- 1,289 new cases

March 8 -- 1,960 new cases (case count for two days)

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: