Dr. Joneigh Khaldun voices concern as COVID cases in Michigan increase

‘Younger people can get sick and be hospitalized,’ Joneigh Khaldun says

Paula Tutman
, Reporter

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

LANSING, Mich. – The Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke with Local 4 about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new covid cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

This trend in the wrong direction has the attention of Khaldun. She released the following Tweet:

Michigan has vaccinated more than 2.5 million citizens with at least one dose of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccine. Khaldun said it’s important that citizens step up and get vaccinated.

Khaldun is Michigan’s top health advisor and is a working emergency room physician. She said what she saw during her weekend shift was deeply concerning.

“I’m very concerned about what we’re seeing in this state,” she said. “We’ve seen significant increases.”

She said people ages 65 and older are not showing up in hospitals. Largely because more senior citizens are being vaccinated.

The variants of COVID are also raising concerns because a virus’s behavior is to figure out how to survive.

