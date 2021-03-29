Michigan coronavirus cases up to 660,771; Death toll now at 16,034

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 660,771 as of Monday, including 16,034 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 12% as of Monday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 4,451 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 17 on Monday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,300 on Monday. More than 569,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday, with 31% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.2 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 549,300 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 127 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.78 million have died. More than 72 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 9:

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

March 15 -- 3,143 new cases (case count for two days)

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 22 -- 4,801 new cases (case count for two days)

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

