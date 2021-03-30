CDC: Michigan leads country in new cases of COVID per population

DETROIT – The CDC said that Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID-19 per population.

On Tuesday, officials reported 5,177 new COVID cases and 48 additional deaths, including 20 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 660,771 total cases and 16,034 deaths.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said he’s seen a very clear increase in COVID patients at the hospital where he works.

“Many of them need to be hospitalized. I would honestly say, this feels worse to me here in Southeast Michigan than it was during the wave that started in November. Now, the most concerning trend is the number of middle-aged people with severe COVID,” McGeorge said.

Dr. Geneva Tatem is a critical care medicine specialist in the ICU at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

“We’ve seen a shift to a little bit younger age group. There are about 5 years or so younger than we’ve seen in the past,” Tatem said.

Michigan’s data as of seven days ago shows hospitalizations have taken a sharp increase with a growth rate that is possibly more severe than the increase during the winter surge.

Cases are now doubling in under two weeks and the concern is that this will lead to even more cases in the ICU.

