Michigan health officials announce updates to COVID vaccine data dashboard

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a few changes to its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard on Friday, April 16, 2021.

The MDHHS said it is transitioning the dashboard to “a new methodology to more clearly and simply summarize vaccination data reporting.”

“Since we started vaccinating Michiganders, we have had the opportunity to improve our data systems and evolve processes,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “We continue to seek ways to improve the quality and accuracy of data shared within the COVID-19 dashboard. Over 5.5 million Michiganders have received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older.”

The MDHHS said as of Wednesday, April 14, the dashboard now reflects:

Shows the date the vaccine(s) are delivered to providers.

This makes it easier to understand where vaccines are located and how quickly they are being administered.

Shows the number of doses delivered by both state providers and federal programs within the state (previously the data showed only the deliveries from the state’s allocations).

Users of the dashboard will see the date, quantity and location of all doses delivered to state-enrolled partners and federal program participants.

Data can be filtered by state and federal distribution.

The number of doses administered will look slightly different.

An improved deduplication method will show a more accurate description of the number of first and second doses administered.

The updated dataset will also include more precise address information, which may cause a variation in total number of doses administered within each county, local health department jurisdiction and preparedness region.

