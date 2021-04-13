Tracking Metro Detroit vaccination changes amid pause of J&J vaccine

A medical worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19, at the San Marino State Hospital, in San Marino, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

U.S. officials announced Tuesday morning a recommended pause of the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the nation’s third vaccine against the virus, after six recipients developed a rare reaction.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a statement Tuesday recommending the country to pause all use of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines “out of an abundance of caution” after six recipients developed an extremely rare blood clot disorder.

The FDA said as of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. so far, so that means the percentage of people who have developed problems from it is only 0.00008% of recipients.

Ad

The other two major COVID vaccines in the U.S. -- Pfizer and Moderna -- have not been linked to any such problems.

Metro Detroit sites planning to administer the J&J vaccine are changing their plans in order to comply with the pause recommendation. We’ll keep a running list of all the changes we learn about below.

Detroit Neighborhood Vaccine Sites

Detroiters who have vaccination appointments at neighborhood vaccination sites -- including at the eight new sites open this week -- should keep their appointment. The city will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine instead of the single-shot J&J vaccine.

Read more.

Macomb County vaccinations

Macomb County will continue providing COVID-19 vaccinations as scheduled, but will pause its use of J&J vaccines.

County executive Mark Hackel said Tuesday morning that the county will continue using Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines to fulfill all vaccination appointments.

Ad

Oakland University vaccine clinic (Tuesday, April 13)

The vaccination clinic at Oakland University on Tuesday, April 13 will still take place as scheduled. Recipients will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine instead of the planned single-shot J&J vaccine.

Read more.

Washtenaw County vaccine clinics (Tuesday, April 13)

Two vaccination sites open in Washtenaw County on Tuesday, April 13 will operate differently amid the J&J vaccine pause.

County health officials say that mass vaccine clinic open on Tuesday at Pierce Elementary School in Chelsea will operate as scheduled. Recipients at this clinic will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine instead of the one-shot J&J vaccine.

A pop-up vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed. Officials have not yet shared a new date for this clinic.

Ad

Officials say any other changes to upcoming vaccination efforts will be announced later in the day Tuesday.

More: Looking for COVID-19 vaccines in Metro Detroit: Track openings, clinics, appointments

Know of a vaccination site that has rescheduled or changed their plans due to the J&J vaccine pause? Feel free to email us any relevant information!