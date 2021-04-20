Michigan set to surpass 6 million COVID vaccine doses administered

Michigan is set to surpass six million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that the most recent one million vaccine doses were administered in a record 11 days in Michigan.

“Today, Michigan will surpass six million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “My daughter and I were proud to add two to that number on April 6, and my administration and I will not stop until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up. Our rollout continues picking up steam. We’ve administered six million doses in just over four months, and we went from five to six million in only 11 days.”

About 45% of Michiganders have received at least one dose, with 30% of Michiganders being fully vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older as soon as possible. The state has a daily dose goal of 100,000 shots. Whitmer’s office said the state has routinely hit this daily dose goal.

COVID cases in Michigan

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan has risen to 793,881 as of Monday, including 16,901 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,574 new cases and 61 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 785,307 total cases and 16,840 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,755 on Sunday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 52 on Sunday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 165,000 on Sunday. More than 603,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Vaccine in America

Nearly 40% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 6 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, while about 25% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.

View: COVID-19 Vaccinations in the United States (CDC)