Michigan coronavirus cases up to 785,307; Death toll now at 16,840

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 785,307 as of Saturday, including 16,840 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 5,530 new cases and 69 additional deaths. 60 of those deaths were identified from a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update included a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. It was the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Nov. 20, 2020 the state reported a total of 9,779 cases, its highest case total to date.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 603,094 recoveries from COVID-19.

New: Michigan governor to appear on Meet the Press Sunday, April 18 with Dr. Anthony Fauci as state’s COVID cases continue surging

Ad

Latest: Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,949 on Friday -- the highest since November. The 7-day death average was 47 on Friday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 175,000 on Friday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 5.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 44% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 31.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 566,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 140 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3 million have died. More than 79 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since March 24:

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 29 -- 8,202 new cases (case count for two days)

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

April 5 -- 10,293 new cases (case count for two days)

April 6 -- 4,964 new cases

April 7 -- 8,015 new cases

April 8 -- 7,819 new cases

April 9 -- 7,834 new cases

April 10 -- 6,892 new cases

April 12 -- 9,674 new cases (case count for two days)

April 13 -- 8,867 new cases

April 14 -- 7,955 new cases

April 15 -- 6,303 new cases

April 16 -- 8,955 new cases

April 17 -- 5,530 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Ad

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: