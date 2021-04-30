Rite Aid expands COVID vaccinations to all stores in Michigan, walk-in appointments available

Rite Aid is one of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners, allowing it to receive COVID-19 vaccine allocation from the federal government.

UPDATE: Starting Friday, April 30, doses are being administered across more than 2,500 locations in 17 states, including all Rite Aid locations in Michigan.

While scheduling appointments in advance is recommended to reduce wait time and guarantee availability of the vaccine, Rite Aid is now also accommodating walk-in vaccines on a limited basis in every store.

Rite Aid’s certified immunizing pharmacists are currently administering the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines.

How to schedule an appointment

Individuals ages 18 and over can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.

Those ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with guardian consent at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly. Those stores can be found here.

From the CDC: Understanding the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination