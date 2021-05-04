CDC reviewing Michigan woman’s death after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Annie VanGeest was known as a super mom and a proud wife of 13 years. She was a master multi-tasker and staunch animal rescue supporter in her community of Saranac in Ionia County.

Her death, though, is making news for reasons other than just her good work in her community.

She received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 8, five days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused its usage because of a few cases of blood clots in women -- three of which were fatal.

Symptoms of the rare blood clots develop six to 15 days after getting the shot.

“These initial symptoms are fairly vague and nonspecific,” said Dr. Tom Shimabukuro of the CDC COVID-19 Response. (It’s) mainly headache, but importantly, the headaches for these started six or more days after vaccination.”

VanGeest’s family said her headache started on April 16 -- eight days after her shot. She died three days later on the April 19. Her death certificate notes a natural death, specifically from an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, or bleeding between the brain and tissue around the brain.

In a statement, her family said the 35-year-old wife and mother of four died “as the result of complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.”

But at this point, neither doctors nor the CDC have no way to know that for sure.