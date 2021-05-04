Michigan coronavirus cases up to 851,947; Death toll now at 17,897

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 851,947 as of Tuesday, including 17,897 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 2,527 new cases and 126 additional deaths, including 51 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, Michigan reported a total of 849,420 cases and 17,771 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 10% as of Monday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last week.

MORE: Whitmer announces Michigan will ease specific COVID restrictions as 4 vaccination goals are reached

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,368 on Monday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 58 on Monday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 170,000 on Monday. More than 660,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 50.4% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 38% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 577,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 152 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.2 million have died. More than 89 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.