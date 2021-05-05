Do PCR tests detect COVID variants? Do vaccines prevent severe illness caused by COVID variants?

DETROIT – Information is critical when it comes to the coronavirus and the vaccines, and it can sometimes be challenging to find the answers to your specific questions.

Our resident Dr. Frank McGeorge is here to help, answering your questions about COVID-19, vaccines, the vaccination process and more. (You can submit your questions below.)

Below, Dr. McGeorge is answering questions from viewers about COVID-19 variants.

When we talk about COVID-19 variants, you’ll often hear two different terms used: a variant of “interest,” and a variant of “concern.”

There is a difference between the two: A variant of interest is one that is being monitored because it could have important changes or distinctions. A variant of concern is one that has demonstrated a problematic change in its ability to spread, the severity of illness it produces or its ability to evade immunity or medical treatments.

There are currently five variants of concern, and all of them have been identified in Michigan. Although this is not a variant of concern, even the COVID variant spreading across India has been detected in our state recently.

