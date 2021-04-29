What happens if you test positive between doses? Do you need both doses if you had COVID?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

READ: More answers to questions about coronavirus

My son was infected in early February and was fully recovered. Just now, his roommate was tested positive and my son is showing symptoms, mainly coughing. Since he’s still within three months of his last positive test, should he still take a COVID test? Should he be quarantined?

While it’s rare for someone to be reinfected within that three-month window, it can happen. I would recommend your son get tested and quarantine until those results come back.

My brother-in-law had a fairly decent case of COVID. He was not hospitalized but it lingered for more than two weeks (fever, cough). He received the first dose but read that the second isn’t necessary due to the intensity of actual virus. Have you heard or read any data related to this?

Ad

The recommendation is to get both doses. While a natural infection gives you immunity to a number of antigens on the coronavirus surface, the vaccine gives specific protection against the most important spike protein and will likely extend his immunity.

I had my first dose and a week later I tested positive. Due to some underlying conditions I was given the Bamlanivimab And Etesevimab infusion and was told that I have to wait 90 days to get vaccinated. So does that mean I have to start over with the initial dose?