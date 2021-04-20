Do I have to test negative for COVID before I get vaccinated? Will I need a booster vaccine?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

At this point in time is there any information on which vaccine may possibly be more effective in people between the ages of 28 to 38 years old?

Based on the study data, both vaccines are considered to be equally effective across all age groups. Notably though, the Pfizer vaccine is authorized down to age 16.

I have a family member that is sending out information regarding the vaccine being made from aborted fetuses. This concerns me. While I respect the decision not to get vaccinated, I am also concerned about the information as being true or false.

The Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are not made using any fetal cell lines. The Catholic church has been very clear that the vaccines are not in any ethical conflict with church doctrine.

With regard to the single-dose adenovirus vector Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the production does use fetal cell lines and guidance from the Catholic church is that this vaccine is acceptable if there is no alternative available.

While fetal cell lines may have been used to manufacture the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it does not contain any fetal cells from aborted tissue.

I understand Pfizer is coming out with a booster at a year. What is the reason we need a booster after a year?

It hasn’t been concluded that a booster will be necessary but the Pfizer CEO did suggest it might. The logic behind a booster is twofold. First, we don’t know how long our immunity from the first vaccine doses will last. It’s possible that it might be extremely long lasting or it may turn out to decrease significantly in time.

The other reason a booster may be needed is if virus variants develop that can evade our immune protection from the original vaccinations.

We’ve had the virus recently. Tested positive on March 27. But have been symptom-free for almost two weeks. When can I get the vaccine? I’ve heard it’s 90 days from positive test. Do I have to get a negative test before I can get the shot?

You do not need a negative test before getting vaccinated and you no longer need to wait 90 days from the time of your infection to get vaccinated. As soon as you are out of isolation you can go get vaccinated.

