Can you spread COVID to others after you’re vaccinated? Do you have to quarantine after traveling?

Can church choirs sing if all members have been vaccinated?

Yes. Non-vaccinated parishioners who are not in the choir should be sure to continue wearing masks.

After I am vaccinated, if I get COVID, can I spread it to others?

Yes. In all likelihood you would be able to spread it to others. What we don’t know is exactly how contagious a vaccinated person might be or for how long. Hopefully, in time, research will get a better handle on those specifics.

Full vaccinated people should not visit private or public settings if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10 days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

In the beginning of mask wearing we were told that wearing masks provided more protection to other people than to the mask-wearer. So, how do we protect our children if their masks are more to protect others?

Masks are primarily source control, meaning kids wearing masks are less like to spread virus to others kids. But, masks also do protect the wearer to a degree. No measure is perfect. In the end, it’s about risk reduction.

I have a friend in my building who got the Johnson & Johnson shot. Now she wishes she had gotten either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Is it possible for her to go back and get one of the other shots?

She shouldn’t regret her decision, the vaccines weren’t tested head-to-head so we don’t have meaningful efficacy comparisons. The Johnson & Johnson shot has shown excellent performance protecting against severe disease. It’s not advised to get vaccinated again with a different vaccine.

I am fully vaccinated. Do I need to quarantine after a flight?

No. According to the CDC, travelers who are vaccinated do not need to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it and they do not need to self-quarantine.

