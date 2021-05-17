Mass COVID vaccination site at Ford Field will close after Monday

DETROIT – Monday is the last day for people to get a COVID vaccine at Ford Field.

“We’ve done over 240,000 vaccinations so far,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Crandall said.

Crandall said that’s a number that the team is proud of.

“A lot of those were first and second dose Pfizer,” Crandall said.

Crandall and his team members operated Ford Field as a mass vaccination site. It was one of the largest COVID vaccination sites in the country.

Workers administered around 5,000-7,000 vaccine doses every day.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Colonel Shay Edwards said that it required a lot of manpower.

“We have 220 Airmen and one Guardian for this base force. Our main mission is to provide vaccinations to community members here in Detroit as well as Michigan. We also provide logistical support and supplies and admin support for the site and for the military mission,” Edwards said.

A mission accomplished.

