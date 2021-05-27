Henry Ford Health System enrolling children for Moderna COVID vaccine study

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System is enrolling children for a Moderna vaccine study. Participation is open to children ages 6 months to 11 years old.

Henry Ford is the only enrollment site in Michigan for the vaccine study. The KidCOVE study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 vaccine in children.

It’s the same vaccine that was given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for adults 18 and older. Moderna said it will apply for authorization in June to use the vaccine for 12 to 17-year-olds.

More than 122 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the United States. KidCOVE is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine trial for which Henry Ford has been selected as a study site.

The health system was a Phase 3 study site and the only Michigan site for Moderna’s two-dose adult vaccine and for Johnson & Johnson’s ENSEMBLE 1 one-dose and ENSEMBLE 2 two-dose adult vaccine.

KidCOVE is a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study that will evaluate the vaccine to determine which is the safest and most effective dose for children.

Parents can sign their children up for the trial by clicking here. Participation will last about 14 months and require both in-person and virtual visits.

The participants will receive two shots that are 28 days apart. Parents and the child will not be told if they are getting a placebo or the actual vaccine.

