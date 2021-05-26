Health officials urge caution over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day will mark the first major holiday since many of the COVID restrictions have been lifted.

Health officials are asking Americans to remain cautious, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

Half of American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID, which means half are not. Families still need to be cautious when deciding how to spend Memorial Day.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Frank Esper recommends choosing outdoor activities like backyard barbeques and picnics, especially if gatherings will include children or other unvaccinated people.

While the fully vaccinated can safely gather inside, they are encouraged to maintain good hygiene habits like hand washing.

“We should really think about how good we have it right now. Where we are right now is a very good place and think about why we’ve gotten here,” Esper said.

While there are few restrictions on travel with the United States, if you’re going abroad make sure you read up on your destination. Be prepared to possibly show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

If you are traveling, remember that masks are still required on public transportation and planes. Around 37 million people are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend. But some people are still understandably anxious.

The CDC is recommending that unvaccinated Americans avoid travel and if they do travel they should get tested before they leave and when they return home. They should also socially distance themselves from the people they don’t live with.

