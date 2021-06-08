Michigan’s vaccine data reveals large differences by age, location

DETROIT – Michigan has been transparent about sharing how many vaccinations have been administered in the state, the number of residents in each county and even the demographics of those vaccinated.

More than 70% of those with the highest risk for developing severe illness -- people over 50 -- have received at least one shot. We’ve already seen the benefit during the last wave with a lower percentage of hospitalizations in older ages. Unfortunately, that’s not the situation for most of the state.

Looking at Michigan’s vaccination data by age, people under 50′s vaccination rates are lacking.

As businesses reopen and in-person work resumes, only 51.5% of those of working age (20-65) have received at least one dose, while 78% of those 65-and-older have gotten at least one shot.

That has the potential to translate into workplace spread if social distancing and mask by those unvaccinated aren’t maintained.

Looking at the coverage by county, Leelanau County leads the way at 73%. In southeast Michigan, Detroit stands out with only 35.6% of residents receiving at least one dose, almost half the rate of Wayne County, which is at 61.1%.

Macomb County is at 53.8%, Oakland County is at 64.7% and Washtenaw County leads Metro Detroit with an overall 65.6% first-dose rate. It’s also in the lead in the youngest age group with 48.3% of 12-15 years old residents who have received at least one dose.

