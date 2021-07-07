Can a vaccinated person receive monoclonal antibodies? Is it safe to attend a wedding?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

If a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19 will they be able to receive monoclonal antibodies?

Yes. If a vaccinated person were to develop a breakthrough infection of COVID they could be treated with monoclonal antibodies. The only issue with monoclonal antibodies and the vaccine is the reverse. If you receive monoclonal antibodies as a treatment you should wait 90 days to get vaccinated.

I am an overweight, Black, 69-year-old, fully-vaccinated, diabetic. The opportunity to interact with unvaccinated infants and young children has come up. Is this a risk I should take?

While you clearly have risk factors for developing severe disease, you are also fully vaccinated which significantly protects you from severe disease.

The main wildcard is the likelihood that the children you’re with could be infected. For example, do they spend most of their days at home with family or are they at daycare or camp with lots of other kids and adults? Estimating their exposure risk can help you gauge your risk. Wearing a mask would also give you added protection.

I’m fully vaccinated with Moderna. Am I able to get the delta variant and transmit it to my grandchildren? I’m staying away from my in-person exercise class until I’m sure I’m not able to infect my grandchildren who are currently too young to be vaccinated.

The answer is yes but the efficacy of the Moderna vaccine against the delta variant hasn’t been precisely identified. It’s about 64% effective at protecting against any infection even an asymptomatic one where you might unknowingly be contagious. Skipping the exercise class for now is a reasonable precaution until we know more.

We are invited to a wedding. While my husband and I are vaccinated we are not sure if others at the wedding will be. Are we safe to attend?

Being vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and anyone you’re in contact with from infection. Attending an event is safe. Although, we are reliant on the unvaccinated to do their part by distancing and wearing a mask. If you are at especially high risk for severe disease consider wearing a mask to the wedding.

