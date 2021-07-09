Michigan coronavirus cases up to 896,067; Death toll now at 19,801

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,067 as of Friday, including 19,801 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths over the past three days -- an average of 224 cases per day. MDHHS says 18 of the deaths reported today are from ongoing review of Vital Records, meaning they didn’t occur within the three-day time frame. (Michigan only reports COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays now.)

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Friday, near the lowest on record. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 159 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,400 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 33.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 606,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 323 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 185 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since June 23:

June 23 -- 174 new cases

June 24 -- 153 new cases

June 25 -- 40 new cases

June 28 -- 311 new cases (case count for three days)

June 29 -- 173 new cases

June 30 -- 195 new cases

July 1 -- 228 new cases

July 2 -- 101 new cases

July 6 -- 438 new cases (case count for four days)

July 9 -- 672 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

