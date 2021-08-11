Detroit health officials: Everyone should wear masks inside, even if vaccinated

DETROIT – Due to the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, Detroit health officials are recommending everyone wear masks indoors, even if fully vaccinated.

The Detroit Health Department issued this new guidance to match recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The city’s risk level has increased to 57.6 COVID cases per 100,000 residents. It was just 33.5 per 100,000 residents at the start of the seven-day period ending Aug. 10, according to authorities.

City officials said there has been a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations.

“We are encouraging Detroiters to mask up indoors out of an abundance of caution,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair said. “We want everyone to stay safe and healthy. Gather outdoors instead of indoors when possible. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are experiencing symptoms.”

Free drive-through COVID tests are available at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center -- at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard -- from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It’s offered to Detroiters and residents of Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. No appointment necessary.

Residents can now schedule vaccination appointments using their mobile device directly from the Detroit Health Department website.

“Making an appointment to get vaccinated can now be done quickly and easily with your cell phone,” Fair said. “Walk-ins are still welcome at all sites. All Detroiters ages 12 and older have convenient options to get vaccinated. These vaccines remain the best tool we have to protect against COVID-19.”

