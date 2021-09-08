Michigan reports 2,364 new COVID cases, 51 deaths

DETROIT – Michigan reported 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 virus-related deaths Wednesday.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 964,317, including 20,447 deaths. These numbers are up from 961,953 cases and 20,396 deaths, as of Tuesday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 10 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday’s announcement was a one-day total because data was pushed back from Monday to Tuesday due to Labor Day.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.8% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Ad

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,875 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 22 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 57,000 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 66.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 57.6% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 40 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 650,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 370 million doses in the U.S. alone.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since July 30:

July 30 -- 2,250 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 3 -- 2,605 new cases (case count for four days)

Aug. 6 -- 3,962 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 9 -- 2,720 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 11 -- 2,786 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 13 -- 3,127 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 16 -- 3,554 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 18 -- 2,690 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 20 -- 4,197 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 23 -- 3,920 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 25 -- 4,326 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 27 -- 3,958 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 30 -- 5,020 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 1 -- 4,494 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 3 -- 4,448 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 7 -- 6,313 new cases (case count for four days)

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases (case count for one day)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.