Michigan hospitals see rise in children catching COVID

DETROIT – As children return to school, more and more health care professionals are seeing an increase in children getting sick with COVID.

According to the Oakland County Health Division’s COVID cases, people under 19 years old are the second-fastest growing group, led by those under 30 years old. Combined, they now are out-pacing the older demographics.

As of Thursday, the Detroit Medical Center has five pediatric COVID patients. C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital doesn’t have any children admitted, but healthcare professionals said there has been a rise in sick children testing positive for COVID.

