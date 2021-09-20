Michigan reports 7,185 new COVID cases, 35 deaths -- average of 2,395 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 7,185 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,395 cases over the past three days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 995,910, including 20,700 deaths. These numbers are up from 988,725 cases and 20,665 deaths, as of Friday.

The deaths announced Monday include nine identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.22% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,772 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of August. The 7-day death average was 22 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 71,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 66.7% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 40.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 659,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 3.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 370 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 224 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 4.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Aug. 23:

Aug. 23 -- 3,920 new cases (case count for three days)

Aug. 25 -- 4,326 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 27 -- 3,958 new cases (case count for two days)

Aug. 30 -- 5,020 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 1 -- 4,494 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 3 -- 4,448 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 7 -- 6,313 new cases (case count for four days)

Sept. 8 -- 2,364 new cases (case count for one day)

Sept. 10 -- 6,095 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 13 -- 6,093 new cases (case count for three days)

Sept. 15 -- 6,604 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 17 -- 5,616 new cases (case count for two days)

Sept. 20 -- 7,185 new cases (case count for three days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

