Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit doctors seeing RSV, allergies, strep throat on the rise

DETROIT – Hospitals in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of sick children with respiratory syncytial virus this week.

In addition to RSV, there have been reports of upper respiratory infections and strep throat.

Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:

Wayne County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Influenza

Upper Respiratory Viruses

Strep Throat

Asthma & COPD Flare-ups

Oakland County

Respiratory syncytial virus

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Stomach Viruses

Strep Throat

Upper Respiratory Infections

Seasonal Allergies

Washtenaw County

Croup

Asthma Flare-ups

Bronchiolitis

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Macomb County

Upper Respiratory Viruses

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Strep Throat

Seasonal Allergies

Ear Infections

