Cloudy icon
70º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Health

Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit doctors seeing RSV, allergies, strep throat on the rise

RSV, allergies on the rise

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Livingston County, News, Macomb County, Local, Local News, Health, Good Health, What's Going Around, Whats Going Around
Hospitals in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of sick children with respiratory syncytial virus this week. In addition to RSV, there have been reports of upper respiratory infections and strep throat.
Hospitals in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of sick children with respiratory syncytial virus this week. In addition to RSV, there have been reports of upper respiratory infections and strep throat.

DETROIT – Hospitals in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of sick children with respiratory syncytial virus this week.

In addition to RSV, there have been reports of upper respiratory infections and strep throat.

Read: More What’s Going Around coverage

Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:

Wayne County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Influenza
  • Upper Respiratory Viruses
  • Strep Throat
  • Asthma & COPD Flare-ups

Oakland County

  • Respiratory syncytial virus
  • Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
  • Stomach Viruses
  • Strep Throat
  • Upper Respiratory Infections
  • Seasonal Allergies

Washtenaw County

  • Croup
  • Asthma Flare-ups
  • Bronchiolitis
  • Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Macomb County

  • Upper Respiratory Viruses
  • Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
  • Strep Throat
  • Seasonal Allergies
  • Ear Infections

Read: More health coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dr. McGeorge can be seen on Local 4 News helping Metro Detroiters with health concerns when he isn't helping save lives in the emergency room at Henry Ford Hospital.

email