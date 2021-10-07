Here’s what’s going around: Metro Detroit doctors seeing RSV, allergies, strep throat on the rise

DETROIT – Hospitals in Metro Detroit are seeing a lot of sick children with respiratory syncytial virus this week.
In addition to RSV, there have been reports of upper respiratory infections and strep throat.
Here’s what other viruses have been spreading across Metro Detroit:
Wayne County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Influenza
- Upper Respiratory Viruses
- Strep Throat
- Asthma & COPD Flare-ups
Oakland County
- Respiratory syncytial virus
- Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
- Stomach Viruses
- Strep Throat
- Upper Respiratory Infections
- Seasonal Allergies
Washtenaw County
- Croup
- Asthma Flare-ups
- Bronchiolitis
- Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
Macomb County
- Upper Respiratory Viruses
- Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease
- Strep Throat
- Seasonal Allergies
- Ear Infections
