FDA advisory panel to meet over Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots

The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is set to meet Thursday and Friday, Oct. 14-15, and we are getting our first look at the data the panel will be using to make its recommendation on booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Both companies believe booster doses are justified, given studies showing a drop in antibody levels over time after people completed their initial vaccination.

There is also evidence that variants like delta are challenging that protection even more.

Moderna is specifically requesting authorization for a booster dose at least six months from the initial series. That is one-half the dose given during the initial vaccination. Its data shows at that dose, a booster will effectively increase protective antibody levels while potentially decreasing side effects.

Moderna also believes the lower booster dose will help stretch global vaccine supply at a time when much of the wold remains unvaccinated.

Following the footsteps of Pfizer’s recent booster authorization, Moderna is requesting the same scope of use -- people age 65 and older, people ages 18-64 at high risk for severe COVID-19 and people ages 18-64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposures.

The request submitted by Johnson & Johnson asks for the same booster dose as the first vaccination. However, because they were initially a single-dose vaccine, they have collected data on giving their second, or booster dose, in one of two different intervals -- either two months after the first dose or six months after.

Johnson & Johnson’s data indicate that a booster given six months after the initial dose increases the immune response twelvefold compared to a boost at two months, which increases it four-six fold.

The rationale for giving some people a boost at two months and others at six months is to provide more immediate enhanced protection for people at higher exposure risk or at higher risk for severe disease.

Johnson & Johnson believes a six-month booster for everyone else would be best for maximal and long-lasting protection.

