Beaumont Health marks 1 year since first COVID vaccine doses were administered

One year ago this week, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered.
Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine was the first authorized by the FDA for emergency use. There was a sense of hope and relief as the vaccines rolled out and many people hoped it was the beginning of the end of the pandemic.
Now, 200 million Americans are fully-vaccinated and many others have received booster doses.
On Dec. 14, 2020, Beaumont Hospital administered the first vaccine dose. Almost exactly a year later, with many people still unvaccinated, nurses and physicians are cancelling surgeries and seeing untold suffering.
