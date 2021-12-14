Beaumont Health marks 1 year since first COVID vaccine doses were administered

One year ago this week, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

One year ago this week, the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine was the first authorized by the FDA for emergency use. There was a sense of hope and relief as the vaccines rolled out and many people hoped it was the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Now, 200 million Americans are fully-vaccinated and many others have received booster doses.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Beaumont Hospital administered the first vaccine dose. Almost exactly a year later, with many people still unvaccinated, nurses and physicians are cancelling surgeries and seeing untold suffering.

