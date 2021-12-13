Michigan health chief: Hospitals are at breaking point amid another COVID surge

The COVID-19 situation in Michigan has become dire yet again. For more coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Michigan_COVID/

Michigan’s fight against COVID-19 is at yet another critical point as 20% of Michigan hospital beds are filled with COVID patients.

Hospitals are again asking for more ventilators and PPE.

“This is serious, and the surge not only has the ability to impact your access to care if you remain unvaccinated, test positive for COVID and need hospitalization, it also jeopardizes the ability of you or anyone in your family who needs care for other conditions,” said Elizabeth Hertel, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Jim Baker, University of Michigan doctor, immunologist and founder of the allergy clinic, said most of the outbreaks are in K-12 schools.

Ad

View: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

“What we’re seeing right now is pretty remarkable,” Baker said on WDIV Local 4′s “Flashpoint.” “Most of the outbreaks are in the K-12 situation at schools and in nursing homes. And in nursing homes particularly, half of the people working there right now aren’t vaccinated.”

Add fatigue to that. Man hospital workers, in all departments, are quitting.

“There are shortages in environmental services. If I can’t turn the room around to clean it, I can’t put a patient in it,” said “Food workers, again, the patients need to eat, transporters (are also needed),” said Dr. Paolo Marciano, MD, PhD, the chief medical officer for Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn.

Ad

People hearing new vaccinations are necessary and many are not vaccinated.

“The is some cross reactive immunity to the new variant, and I think it’s a good sign that the vaccines will provide some protection,” said Baker. “The real key is that we have to get everyone vaccinated.”

Michigan has reported more than 10.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 67.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Read more: 8 Michigan COVID takeaways: Omicron, fourth surge, ‘deeply concerning direction’