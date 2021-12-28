Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Dec. 28, 2021

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 6,591.4 cases over the past five days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,481,480, including 26,650 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,448,523 cases and 26,376 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Monday include 158 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 16.61% as of last Wednesday and has hovered around that number over the last week. Hospitalizations have declined slightly over the last two weeks but are still near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,663 on Monday, an increase from the previous week. The 7-day death average was 90 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 216,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 51 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 812,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 496 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 277 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a COVID briefing Tuesday for the first time since June, answering questions about whether this surge warrants new mandates and delivering specific messages for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

“We’re in for another tough 4-6 weeks, is what all the experts are projecting, with the omicron variant spreading rapidly across the country,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer spoke from the Hispanic Center in Grand Rapids. She was joined by Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Most stores and websites are sold out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Local 4′s Consumer Investigator Hank Winchester went out with hidden cameras to search for tests.

When you walk the aisles of almost any pharmacy in Metro Detroit in search of an at-home COVID test, you’re likely to find a sign indicating they’re sold out.

