Michiganders search for COVID tests as case numbers continue surging across state

DETROIT – Michigan reported 40,692 new COVID cases over the past two days, a new record. The state is also reporting 259 new deaths.

The numbers in the seven-day moving average give a sense of just how alarming the spike is. On Christmas Eve, Michigan averaged 5,838 cases, and today (Jan. 7) averaged 14,968.

With the state now averaging a whopping 20,000 COVID cases per day, the search is on to find tests.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of an omicron spike,” said Local 4′s Good Health Medical Expert Dr. Frank McGeorge. “We are catching up to the holiday numbers.”

Whether it is rapid antigen or PCR, some people are fortunate enough to have test kits at home. If you’re looking for a test, click here.

Lines at drive-thru sites have been long. Hospitals are stressed with the volume of COVID patients coming through their doors; they are begging everyone to get vaccinated and boosted.

The daily average of more than 20,000 cases per day is like nothing this state has seen throughout the pandemic. Our last high total was just over 13,000.

“I don’t want to say that I’m not surprised because I continually am surprised by how high the numbers seem to be able to go,” McGeorge said. “But, I suspect these numbers will frankly ‘as hard as it sounds’ keep going up until they go down.”