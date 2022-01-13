Should you swab your throat and nose for a more accurate COVID test result? How helpful is a HEPA filter?

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

When using an at-home COVID test should you swab your throat and your nasal passages to get a more accurate test result? I’ve heard the omicron variant is more prevalent in the throat vs the nose.

This is a huge area of debate and the simple answer is that it hasn’t been studied well enough to make a well informed recommendation. My opinion is that this may turn out to be a reasonable strategy.

With so many breakthrough infections for those vaccinated and boosted, is it inevitable that I will catch it? Would it be better to plan a week when I can afford to get sick and get it over with?

No, while you are right that there are many breakthrough infections occurring there is a good chance you might avoid getting infected. Also, there is no guarantee you will have a mild case. Getting yourself sick on purpose only to develop severe disease or long COVID would be monumentally foolish.

I received my booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine. I was also tested for COVID. My test came back positive. Should I get another booster shot, or am I OK? I have not had any symptoms, no fever, no problems at all -- just a positive result.

Your booster will have the same effect and you do not need another one.

How helpful is getting a HEPA air purifier for your home to safely have vaccinated friends over?

A HEPA air filter can help remove aerosolized virus particles from the air. It’s not a substitute for other precautions like masking, but given the temperature outside it’s a more practical solution than opening a window for ventilation.

After recovery from this strain of COVID, is a person that has been vaccinated and boosted immune from the virus for a period of time?

Yes. The combination of vaccine, plus booster, plus infection appears to generate exceptional protection. Unfortunately we don’t know precisely how long that protection might last.

Have you ever been compensated by Pfizer or Moderna, including any fringe benefits?

That is a fair question and the answer is no.

