Detroit Metro Airport travelers met with more flight delays, cancellations

ROMULUS, Mich. – Things have not settled down out at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) as of Monday, Jan. 3.

We checked on FlightAware to find we’ve had about 70 flights cancelled at DTW on Monday. Roughly 100 flights are late, and the average wait time on those late flights is a 1/2 hour.

It’s causing a lot of inconvenience to a lot of people. Flying is certainly difficult enough on its own but when things go as poorly as they have this past week with holiday travel, it’s downright exhausting.

Those stranded like Jennifer, who didn’t want to give her last name, admitted crankiness after a 2-hour drive to the airport to have her flight scrubbed at the last minute.

“I also had to wake up at the butt crack of dawn to get up here and get dropped off,” she said. “So I haven’t had enough coffee yet.”

Detroiter Andre Vaughn was found sitting in the McNamara Terminal. He went there after discovering that his Spirit Flight wasn’t to be.

“I came over to Delta to see if I can get a flight out west” he said.

He expected to be on his way to Los Angeles for a friend’s wedding.

“We were supposed to go to the bachelor party in Vegas,” he said. “We were supposed to go out there a couple days early to hang out with family and friends.”

It’s all very expensive, this inactivity, and the uncertainty is emotionally draining but on this day cooler heads are prevailing when things could easily get out of hand.

“You can’t get mad at them, which sucks because I would really like to yell at somebody right now but it’s not their fault,” said Jennifer.

At best Jennifer believed she’ll be home tomorrow night. Vaughn is actually thinking about driving to L.A. He doesn’t want to miss this wedding.

