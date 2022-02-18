Michigan reports 3,827 new COVID cases, 112 deaths -- average of 1,914 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 3,827 new cases of COVID-19 and 112 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,913.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,045,840, including 31,383 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,042,013 cases and 31,271 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 61 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.73% as of Feb. 16 -- the lowest it has been since October. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last three weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,926 on Friday, Feb. 18, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 70 on Feb. 18. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 14, with 69.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65.7% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 76 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 902,200 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 539 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Ad

Worldwide, more than 393 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.7 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Jan. 31:

Jan. 31 -- 21,242 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 2 -- 18,803 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 4 -- 9,805 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 7 -- 9,898 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 9 -- 7,527 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 11 -- 5,716 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 14 -- 5,380 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 16 -- 4,271 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 18 -- 3,827 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

COVID-19 Discussion Forum:

Join our dedicated space to discuss the pandemic. You’re invited to share questions, experiences, insights and opinions.

Join the conversation here.