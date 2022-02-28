Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know Feb. 28, 2022

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

DETROIT – Michigan reported 3,120 new cases of COVID-19 and 96 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 1,560 cases over a two-day period.

The deaths announced Friday include 54 identified during a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,054,891, including 31,791 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,051,771 cases and 31,695 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.13% as of Feb. 25. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,293 on Friday, Feb. 25, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 58 on Feb. 25. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Feb. 24, with 70.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.4% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 78 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 947,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 550 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 433 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its COVID-19 masking guidance as the state enters a “recovery” phase following a surge in virus infections and hospitalizations.

Following weeks of a record-setting surge in COVID-19 spread across Michigan, the state’s numbers have shown a promising decline. Daily new COVID-19 case counts are down significantly from last month, and the state’s 7-day positive testing rate is the lowest it has been since the end of October.

Jan. 19, 2022: For the first time since the start of the COVID omicron surge in Michigan, hospital officials with the Henry Ford Health System said they’re starting to see some signs of early progress.

“These trends are aligning and pointing in the right direction,” said Bob Riney, president of health care operations and COO at Henry Ford Health.

