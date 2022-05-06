CDC investigating mysterious hepatitis cases in children; 2 possible cases in Michigan

The World Health Organization has issued a global alert to be on the lookout for mysterious cases of hepatitis occurring in children. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/health/2022/04/20/health-officials-investigating-mysterious-cases-of-hepatitis-in-children-who-issues-global-alert/

DETROIT – The CDC is looking into the deaths of five children linked to the growing number of mysterious hepatitis cases in children.

The agency is investigating a total of 109 cases across 24 states. The investigation now includes two in Michigan, a case in Detroit, and a case in Oakland County.

Eight of the children have required a liver transplant. All were previously healthy and did not have any underlying conditions.

Symptoms to watch out for

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, and loss of appetite.

One family said they noticed a darkening of the urine and feces that appeared white.

Children also may appear jaundiced.

The usual causes of hepatitis have been ruled out in these cases. The kids are not testing positive for COVID and most are too young to have been vaccinated.

Investigators are looking at the possibility that an adenovirus could be to blame, but say severe hepatitis linked to adenovirus is rare and usually only found in chronically ill children.

