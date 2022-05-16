Some Michigan schools revert to masks with COVID-19 cases on the rise

The recent rise in COVID-19 numbers could be the start of another spike. Many schools in Metro Detroit are taking action and going back to requiring masks.

Some Metro Detroit schools are starting to revert back to masks as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

Last week, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people in 16 Michigan counties, including everyone in Metro Detroit, mask up while out in public indoor spaces and taking public transportation.

On Wednesday (May 11), Michigan health officials reported 27,705 new COVID-19 cases and 76 virus-related deaths over a seven-day period. Case counts have been rising by a few thousand each week since April 13.

Weekly Michigan COVID case counts since April 13:

April 13 : 7,725 new cases

April 20 : 10,474 new cases

April 27 : 14,482 new cases

May 4 : 18,945 new cases

May 11: 27,705 new cases

New guidance from Ferndale schools reinstated a mask mandate for all students when they are inside school buildings.

On Thursday, Oakland County saw an average of 562 cases per day in a seven-day span.

Michigan automakers also followed suit, requiring workers to mask up in plants that are located in high-risk areas.

“The health and safety of our workforce is our top priority as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation,” said Kelli Felker, Ford spokesperson. “We are temporarily reinstating a face mask requirement at all Ford facilities located in areas that the CDC has classified as orange/high-risk due increased COVID-19 cases which currently impacts Wayne, Washtenaw, and Macomb counties.”

