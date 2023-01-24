Michigan reports 6,530 new COVID cases, 260 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 6,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 260 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 933 cases per day.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,024,478, including 41,445 deaths. These numbers are up from 3,017,948 cases and 41,185 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state’s positive rate was around 13% as of Jan. 3, slightly higher vs. the previous week, according to MDHHS analysis. You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS. That data doesn’t include most at-home testing and overall testing rates are down. 61.1% of Michigan residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Recent weekly COVID updates

Oct. 18: 12,414 new cases

Oct. 25: 12,167 new cases

Nov. 1: 11,651 new cases

Nov. 9: 9,992 new cases

Nov. 15: 12,860 new cases

Nov. 22: 8,933 new cases

Nov. 29: 8,831 new cases

Dec. 6: 11,918 new cases

Dec. 13: 13,043 new cases

Dec. 20: 14,323 new cases

Dec. 27: 10,927 new cases

Jan. 3: 9,793 new cases

Jan. 10: 9,814 new cases

Jan. 17: 9,687 new cases

Jan. 24: 6,530 new cases

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”

This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.