Michigan reports 4,646 new COVID cases, 90 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 4,646 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 664 cases per day.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 3,094,023, including 42,613 deaths.

The state’s positive rate was around 12% as of March 7, about the same vs. the previous week, according to MDHHS analysis. You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS. That data doesn’t include most at-home testing and overall testing rates are down. 62.3% of Michigan residents are considered fully vaccinated, while about 17% have received an updated bivalent booster dose.

Related: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends

Recent weekly COVID updates

Jan. 17: 9,687 new cases

Jan. 24: 6,530 new cases

Jan. 31: 6,027 new cases

Feb. 8: 5,799 new cases

Feb. 14: 6,888 new cases

Feb. 21: 6,547 new cases

Feb. 28: 7,483 new cases

March 7: 6,903 new cases

March 14: 7,438 new cases (500 cases due to backlog)

March 21: 5,989 new cases

March 28: 6,562 new cases

April 4: 5,263 new cases

April 11: 4,646 new cases

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”

This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.