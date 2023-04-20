Donate blood at a Gardner-White store to save lives and be entered to win a $500 gift certificate

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit.
There will be blood drives at 11 furniture store locations throughout Metro Detroit and in Saginaw. The blood drives will be held from 11 a.m. through 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
All donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Gift certificates will be awarded at each store.
“One of the easiest ways to volunteer is by rolling up your sleeve to give blood, platelets or plasma to meet the needs of hospital patients,” said Jamila Wilson, a Red Cross donor recruitment account manager. “With a little bit of time and your blood, you may be able to save a life. It’s a simple act with a big impact.”
Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.
Blood drive schedule
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at these locations:
- Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw, 48104
- Rochester Hills, 1032 S. Rochester Road, 48307
- Taylor, 22035 Eureka Road, 48180
Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. at these locations:
- Auburn Hills, 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., 48326
- Canton, 41661 Ford Road, 48187
- Howell, 4101 E. Grand River, 48843
- Novi, 43825 West Oaks Drive, 48377
- Saginaw, 2660 Tittabawassee Road, 48604
- Shelby Township, 14055 Hall Road, 48315
- Warren, 6500 E. 14 Mile Road, 48092
- Waterford, 4945 Dixie Highway, 48329
To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.
Why donating blood is so important
Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donated blood is used for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.
The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components from volunteer donors. The supply doesn’t always meet demand because only about 3% of eligible people donate blood yearly.
“To know that my blood, O negative blood, is literally the doctors’ and emergency rooms’ first line of defense -- it’s very important for me to donate, and donate on a regular basis.” Ben C., type O negative donor
The Red Cross wants people to be aware of these facts about blood needs:
- Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.
- Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S.
- Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.
- Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.
- Sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients can require blood transfusions throughout their lives.
- The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units.
- A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.
- Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.
- The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.
- One donation can help save more than one life.
- According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.
The Red Cross wants people to know these blood supply statistics:
- Each year, an estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood.
- 13.6 million units of whole blood and red blood cells are collected in the U.S. in a year.
- About 45% of people in the U.S. have Group O (positive or negative) blood; the proportion is higher among Hispanics (57%) and African Americans (51%).
- Type O negative red cells can be given to patients of all blood types. Because only 7% of people in the U.S. are type O negative, it’s always in great demand and often in short supply.
- Type AB plasma can be transfused to patients of all blood types. Since only 4% of people in the U.S. have type AB blood, this plasma is usually in short supply.
- Red blood cells must be used within 42 days (or less).
- Platelets must be used within just 5 days.