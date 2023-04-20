Donate blood at a Gardner-White store to save lives and be entered to win a $500 gift certificate

Gardner-White is partnering with the American Red Cross to host several blood drives throughout Metro Detroit.

There will be blood drives at 11 furniture store locations throughout Metro Detroit and in Saginaw. The blood drives will be held from 11 a.m. through 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

All donors will receive a coupon for $50 off a Gardner-White purchase of at least $399 and be entered to win a $500 Gardner-White gift certificate. Gift certificates will be awarded at each store.

“One of the easiest ways to volunteer is by rolling up your sleeve to give blood, platelets or plasma to meet the needs of hospital patients,” said Jamila Wilson, a Red Cross donor recruitment account manager. “With a little bit of time and your blood, you may be able to save a life. It’s a simple act with a big impact.”

Schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), sponsor code: gardnerwhite.

Blood drive schedule

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at these locations:

Ann Arbor, 3725 Washtenaw, 48104

Rochester Hills, 1032 S. Rochester Road, 48307

Taylor, 22035 Eureka Road, 48180

Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. at these locations:

Auburn Hills, 4445 N. Atlantic Blvd., 48326

Canton, 41661 Ford Road, 48187

Howell, 4101 E. Grand River, 48843

Novi, 43825 West Oaks Drive, 48377

Saginaw, 2660 Tittabawassee Road, 48604

Shelby Township, 14055 Hall Road, 48315

Warren, 6500 E. 14 Mile Road, 48092

Waterford, 4945 Dixie Highway, 48329

To donate blood you will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of identification that are required at check-in.

Why donating blood is so important

Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donated blood is used for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries.

The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components from volunteer donors. The supply doesn’t always meet demand because only about 3% of eligible people donate blood yearly.

“To know that my blood, O negative blood, is literally the doctors’ and emergency rooms’ first line of defense -- it’s very important for me to donate, and donate on a regular basis.” Ben C., type O negative donor

The Red Cross wants people to be aware of these facts about blood needs:

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets.

Approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S.

Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

Nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S.

Sickle cell disease affects 90,000 to 100,000 people in the U.S. About 1,000 babies are born with the disease each year. Sickle cell patients can require blood transfusions throughout their lives.

The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units.

A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood.

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors.

The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.

One donation can help save more than one life.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.8 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment

