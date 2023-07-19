Here’s what to do if you encounter poison plants in Metro Detroit

Most Metro Detroiter’s yards are brimming with greenery. But not everything green is good, as poison ivy and other irritating plants are also popping up, and they can cause serious problems.

Whether it’s poison ivy or a cousin poison oak or poison sumac when you come in contact with the plant, it’s the oils that cause the allergic reaction, and when they get on your hand, you can transfer them to other parts of your body.

In the ER, the worst cases Dr. Frank McGeorge have seen were from people transferring the oils to their eyes or their privates. Fortunately, that’s not very common.

“Most commonly, I see a very itchy rash that predominates on the extremities, and it can occur on the trunk, neck, face, as well,” said Henry Ford Health Dermatologist Dr. Anna Axelson. “The rash usually starts as red, almost kind of juicy or almost blister bumps. And often in linear or weird geometric arrangements that’s from brushing up against a leaf.”

Poison ivy leaves aren’t always the same shape; they can be pointed or slightly rounded with notches at the edge, they can develop small whitish berries, and in the fall, they can even be reddish. If you’re unsure, watch for groups of three leaves.

“The common phrase or adage you’ll hear is ‘Leaves of three, let them be,’” Axelson said.

Most Metro Detroiter’s yards are brimming with greenery. But not everything green is good, as poison ivy and other irritating plants are also popping up, and they can cause serious problems. (WDIV)

If you develop a rash, you can try managing it at home.

“First-line treatment would be a topical corticosteroid, so over-the-counter hydrocortisone and then symptom relief as well,” Axelson said. “Symptom relief for itching can be oral antihistamines like a Benadryl or an allergy medicine. You can also use over-the-counter cooling or soothing lotions such as Sarna antiitch lotion, which is menthol-based or calamine. In a very widespread or extensive case, especially if you’re having a lot of blistering, I would probably seek assistance or seek medical care sooner rather than later.”

If the rash is severe enough to bring you into a doctor or the emergency room, doctors will start you on a prescription strength topical steroid and either steroid pills or a steroid shot to get the inflammation to calm down.