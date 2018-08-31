'Do not eat' fish advisory for Huron River extended, health officials say

LANSING, Mich. - Health officials issued an expanded "do not eat" fish advisory for all fish in the Huron River spanning multiple counties, according to a news release.

The advisory is in effect in Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties.

The advisory is in place due to new perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) fish data from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Base Line Lake and Argo Pond fish fillets, sourced downstream from Kent Lake, were found to have high PFOS levels. High PFOS surface water levels were also found upstream of Kent Lake.

Officials said touching the fish or the water or swimming in the water is not considered a health concern. Occasionally swallowing water from the impacted river or lake is also not a health concern. PFOS does not move easily through the skin.

The "do not eat" advisory for the Huron River starts wish fish sourced from where North Wixom Road crosses Oakland County downstream to the mouth of the Huron River as it enters Lake Erie in Wayne County

That includes:

Norton Creek (Oakland County)

Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond (Oakland County)

Kent Lake (Oakland County)

Ore Lake (Livingston County)

Strawberry and Zukey lakes (Livingston County)

Gallagher Lake (Livingston County)

Loon Lake (Livingston County)

Whitewood Lakes (Livingston County)

Base Line and Portage lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line)

Barton Pond (Washtenaw County)

Geddes Pond (Washtenaw County)

Argo Pond (Washtenaw County)

Ford Lake (Washtenaw County)

Bellville Lake (Wayne County)

