Can writing by hand affect your memory?
DETROIT – New research could have you putting down the keyboard and reaching for a pen and paper instead.
While handwriting has become a lost art for many, you may want to give it another go!
Technology has changed the way people record information with newer and more convenient ways to take notes, but a new medical study suggests it’s not a better way to learn.
You can watch the full story above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.