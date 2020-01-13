36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Good Health

4-year-old Iowa girl blinded by flu

Doctors are unsure if her vision will return

Tags: Local 4 News, News, Iowa, Blind, Flu, National, Good Health

IOWA – A 4-year-old Iowa girl spent two weeks in the intensive care unit after contracting the flu.

Jade DeLucia later developed a disease that caused swelling of the brain, resulted in the loss of her vision. Doctors say it can take up to six months to find out if her vision loss is permanent.

Doctors urge the public to receive the flu vaccination the fall before flu season begins.

Related:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.