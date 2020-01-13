4-year-old Iowa girl blinded by flu
Doctors are unsure if her vision will return
IOWA – A 4-year-old Iowa girl spent two weeks in the intensive care unit after contracting the flu.
Jade DeLucia later developed a disease that caused swelling of the brain, resulted in the loss of her vision. Doctors say it can take up to six months to find out if her vision loss is permanent.
Doctors urge the public to receive the flu vaccination the fall before flu season begins.
