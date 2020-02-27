Answering 3 popular viewer questions about coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Here are three questions we received from viewers.

Connection to flue shot, pneumonia vaccine?

Local 4 received three questions from Pontiac, Highland Township and Fraser about where or not the flue shot or pneumonia vaccine can prevent a coronavirus infection.

The simple answer is no. There is no direct protection that any existing vaccine can provide, but it wouldn’t be impossible to become infected with coronavirus and influenza or pneumococcus.

Being vaccinated against illnesses that are potentially preventable does put you in a better position to fight off a coronavirus infection.

Ages affected

Questions from Southgate and Brighton asked about the age group being hit the hardest by the outbreak. They wanted to know if it’s true that children haven’t been affected at the same rate as adults.

Here’s the age breakdown of more than 44,000 confirmed cases from a summary paper published Feb. 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association:

3% older than 80 years old

87% between 30 and 79

8% between 20 and 29

1% between 10 and 19

1% younger than 10 years old

Based on current published date, it’s clear there are far fewer confirmed cases in young people. The same paper also noted that people over 70 had a higher fatality rate.

How long does sickness lasts?

A viewer from Macomb Township wanted to know if the claim that COVID-19 sickens people for 10 to 15 days is true.

The answer is yes -- that’s a close timeline.

Information on the first COVID-19 patient in the United States was published Jan. 31 in the New England Journal of Medicine. That 35-year-old man was sick for about 18 days.

Other reports have suggested 2 1/2 weeks is the average length of illness.

It’s likely some people might recover sooner while others with severe cases take much longer.

Remember that about a month ago, there were questions about whether the coronavirus could spread from person to person. That’s how quickly information can evolve.