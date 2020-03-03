Have people recovered from coronavirus? Are we relying too much on hand sanitizer?

DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Click here if you want to submit a question about the coronavirus.

Dr. Frank McGeorge wants to verify or refuse any information about the coronavirus, but there are also some questions experts still don’t know the answer to. McGeorge is discussing them because acknowldging what we don’t know is just as important as verifying information so people don’t rely on incorrect answers.

Too reliant on hand sanitizer?

One question that has come up consistently: “Are we relying too much on hand sanitizer? Is hand washing better?"

Alcohol-based sanitizers do inactivate coronaviruses in general, and although there hasn’t been a specific study on the COVID-19 virus, there’s no reason to think it would be any more resistant.

That said, hand washing also eliminates coronavirus and gets rid of any other dirt and debris that might be on your hand that the sanitizer didn’t penetrate.

The bottom line is that hand washing is generally preferred, but hand sanitizer is a good plan B.

Have people recovered?

Another question we’re being asked is, “Have people recovered from coronavirus? If so, how many?"

That’s an important and often under-reported number. At present, more than half of the people worldwide who have been infected have recovered -- 48,000 out of 92,000.